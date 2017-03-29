Samsung Unveils New Galaxy S8 PhoneThe Galaxy S8 features a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy S7, and a voice assistant intended to rival Siri and Google Assistant.

PHOTOS: Capitol Hill IncidentPolice say a driver struck a U.S. Capitol Police cruiser near the U.S. Capitol and was taken into custody.

NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 & Elite 8Photos from the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

FDNY EMT Killed In Line Of Duty Laid To RestFDNY members, family and friends came together Saturday to pay their final respects to a Bronx EMT killed in the line of duty last week.

Amtrak, NJ TRANSIT Trains Collide In Penn StationTwo trains clipped each other during the morning rush at Penn Station on Friday, March 24.

USA Wins World Baseball ClassicPhotos from the United States' 8-0 win over Puerto Rico in the championship round of the World Baseball Classic.