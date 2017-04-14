CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldRe-enactors and spectators watch the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldAn actor playing the part of Pontius Pilate takes part in a performance of Wintershall's 'The Passion of Jesus' on Good Friday in Trafalgar Square in London on April 14, 2017. (Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldActors take part in a performance of Wintershall's 'The Passion of Jesus' on Good Friday in Trafalgar Square in London on April 14, 2017. (Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldJesus Christ, played by amateur actor Julian Lux, gets the crown of thorns in the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldJesus Christ, played by amateur actor Julian Lux, carries the the cross in the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldRe-enactors and spectators watch the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldEgyptian Christians attend the Good Friday procession at the Arch Angels Greek Orthodox Church in the capital Cairo, on April 14, 2017. (Credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldActor James Burke-Dunsmore (C) plays the role of Jesus Christ, during a performance of Wintershall's 'The Passion of Jesus' on Good Friday in Trafalgar Square in London on April 14, 2017. (Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldEGYPT-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTEREgyptian Christians attend the Good Friday procession at the Arch Angels Greek Orthodox Church in the capital Cairo, on April 14, 2017. (Credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldEgyptian Christians attend the Good Friday procession at the Arch Angels Greek Orthodox Church in the capital Cairo, on April 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / KHALED DESOUKI (Photo credit should read KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldEgyptian Christians attend the Good Friday procession at the Arch Angels Greek Orthodox Church in the capital Cairo, on April 14, 2017. (Credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldAn Egyptian Christian prays during the Good Friday procession at the Arch Angels Greek Orthodox Church in the capital Cairo, on April 14, 2017. (Credit: KHALED DESOUKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldRe-enactors and spectators watch the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Procession Commemorates Jesus Christ CrucifixionJesus Christ, played by amateur actor Julian Lux, passes the hanged Judas in the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldJesus Christ, played by amateur actor Julian Lux, passes the hanged Judas in the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldActors prepare or the beginning of the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldActors wait with their crosses for the beginning of the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
  • Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldGood Friday Around The WorldRe-enactors and spectators watch the annual Good Friday procession on April 14, 2017 in Bensheim, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Categories: Best of Eat.See.Play News Photos World & National

Good Friday Celebrations Around The WorldChristians around the world celebrate Good Friday on April 14, 2017.
