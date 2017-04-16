CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayVATICAN-POPE-MASS-EASTERPope Francis walks past flowers adorning the altar during the Easter Sunday mass on April 16, 2017 at St Peter's square in Vatican. Christians around the world are marking the Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to his resurrection on Easter. (Photo credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayIRAQ-CONFLICT-MOSUL-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTERAn Iraqi Christian priest gives the Eucharist during an easter ceremony at the Saint John's church (Mar Yohanna) in the nearly deserted predominantly Christian Iraqi town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya), some 30 kilometres from Mosul, on April 16, 2017. Qaraqosh was retaken by Iraqi forces late in 2016 as part of a massive offensive to wrest back the nearby city of Mosul from Islamic State (IS) group fighters but it remains almost completely deserted. (Photo credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayIRAQ-CONFLICT-MOSUL-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTERA Syriac Christian militiaman stands guard on top of the Saint John's church (Mar Yohanna) during an easter procession in the nearly deserted predominantly Christian Iraqi town of Qaraqosh (also known as Hamdaniya), some 30 kilometres from Mosul, on April 16, 2017. Qaraqosh was retaken by Iraqi forces late in 2016 as part of a massive offensive to wrest back the nearby city of Mosul from Islamic State (IS) group fighters but it remains almost completely deserted. (Photo credit: CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayARMENIA-ORTHODOX-EASTERArmenian President Serzh Sarkisian (C) and Apostolic Church leader, Catholicos Garegin II (2nd R) attend service as they celebrate Orthodox Easter at the residence of Catholicos Garegin II outside Yerevan on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: KAREN MINASYAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundaySYRIA-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTERA member if the Syrian national defence distributes sweets to civilians in the street in Damascus as Christians mark Easter Sunday on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: LOUAI BESHARA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayRoyals at Easter Sunday church serviceQueen Elizabeth II (3rd, R) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) leave after attending the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayRoyals at Easter Sunday church serviceQueen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayLEBANON-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTERFather Philip Al-Aqla, assistant of the new Greek Orthodox Bishop of the southern Lebanese city of Marjayoun holds an easter egg next to UNIFIL's Spanish Battalion (SPANBATT) Commander Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Salas as Christians celebrate Easter Sunday in Marjayoun on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: ALI DIA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundaySPAIN-ROYALS-EASTERSpain's King Felipe VI waves between his daughters after attending the traditional Mass of Resurrection in Palma de Mallorca on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayRoyals at Easter Sunday church servicePrince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayRoyals at Easter Sunday church servicePrincess Anne, Princess Royal and husband Timothy Laurence leave the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayBRITAIN-ROYALSBritain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives to attend the Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, west of London on April 16, 201. (Photo credit: JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi BlessingPope Francis leaves St. Peter's Square at the end of the Easter Mass on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. The pontiff is due to visit Cairo on April 28th and 29th after being invited by Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi BlessingPope Francis leaves St. Peter's Square at the end of the Easter Mass on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. The pontiff is due to visit Cairo on April 28th and 29th after being invited by Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi BlessingPope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing - to the City of Rome, and to the World - from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis is due to visit Cairo on April 28 and April 29 at the invitation of Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi BlessingPope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing - to the City of Rome, and to the World - from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis is due to visit Cairo on April 28 and April 29 at the invitation of Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi BlessingPope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing - to the City of Rome, and to the World - from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis is due to visit Cairo on April 28 and April 29 at the invitation of Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayRoyals at Easter Sunday church service(L-R) Autumn Phillips, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex attend the Easter Day service at St George's Chapel on April 16, 2017 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayGREECE-RELIGION-EASTERFireworks explode over the Temple of Appolon in the villge of Ancient Corinth during the traditional celebrations of the Orthodox Easter early on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: VALERIE GACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPAKISTAN-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTERPakistani Christians attend the Easter Sunday service at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Lahore on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: ARIF ALI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundaySYRIA-CONFLICT-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTERA Syriac Christian girl smiles during a service marking Easter Sunday at the Church of Saint Ephrem in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundaySYRIA-CONFLICT-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTERSyriac Christian women walking outside the Church of Saint Ephrem in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli during a mass marking Easter Sunday on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: DELIL SOULEIMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayKYRGYZSTAN-ORTHODOX-EASTERA Kyrgyz Orthodox believer lights a candle during a midnight service celebrating Orthodox Easter at a church in Bishkek early on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayVATICAN-POPE-MASS-EASTERPope Francis greets the crowd during the Easter Sunday mass on April 16, 2017 at St Peter's square in Vatican. Christians around the world are marking the Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to his resurrection on Easter. (Photo credit: TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayChinese Christians Mark Holy WeekChinese Catholics hold candles at a mass on Holy Saturday during Easter celebrations at the government sanctioned West Beijing Catholic Church on April 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. China, an officially atheist country, places a number of restrictions on Christians, allowing legal practice of the faith only at state-approved churches. The policy has driven an increasing number of Christians and Christian converts 'underground' to congregations in private homes and other venues. While the size of the religious community is difficult to measure, studies estimate there are more than 80 million Christians inside China; some studies support the possibility it could become the most Christian nation in the world in the coming years. Officially there have been no relations between China and the Vatican since the country's modern founding in 1949 though in recent years there have been signs of warming relations between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Pope Francis that could possibly allow greater religious freedom in the future. At present, the split means approved Chinese Christians worship within a state-sanctioned Church known as the Patriotic Association which regards the Communist Party as its leader, not the Pope in Rome. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayChinese Christians Mark Holy WeekA newly baptized Chinese Catholic worshipper prays during a special ceremony at a mass on Holy Saturday during Easter celebrations at the government sanctioned West Beijing Catholic Church on April 15, 2017 in Beijing, China. China, an officially atheist country, places a number of restrictions on Christians, allowing legal practice of the faith only at state-approved churches. The policy has driven an increasing number of Christians and Christian converts 'underground' to congregations in private homes and other venues. While the size of the religious community is difficult to measure, studies estimate there are more than 80 million Christians inside China; some studies support the possibility it could become the most Christian nation in the world in the coming years. Officially there have been no relations between China and the Vatican since the country's modern founding in 1949 though in recent years there have been signs of warming relations between Chinese president Xi Jinping and Pope Francis that could possibly allow greater religious freedom in the future. At present, the split means approved Chinese Christians worship within a state-sanctioned Church known as the Patriotic Association which regards the Communist Party as its leader, not the Pope in Rome. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi BlessingNuns attend Pope Francis' Easter Mass at St. Peter's Square on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. At the end of the celebration Pope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing - to the City of Rome and to the World - from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square. The pontiff is due to visit Cairo on April 28th and 29th after being invited by Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi BlessingPope Francis attends the Easter Mass at St. Peter's Square on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. At the end of the celebration Pope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing - to the City of Rome and to the World - from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square. The pontiff is due to visit Cairo on April 28th and 29th after being invited by Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayVATICAN-POPE-MASS-EASTERA general view shows the crowd during the Easter Sunday mass on April 16, 2017 at St Peter's square in Vatican. Christians around the world are marking the Holy Week, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, leading up to his resurrection on Easter. (Photo credit: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayPope Francis Holds The Easter Mass and Delivers His Urbi Et Orbi BlessingPope Francis attends the Easter Mass at St. Peter's Square on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. At the end of the celebration Pope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing - to the City of Rome and to the World - from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square. The pontiff is due to visit Cairo on April 28th and 29th after being invited by Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayIRAQ-CONFLICT-RELIGION-CHRISTIANITY-EASTERIraqi Christian worshippers attend an Easter service at the Virgin Mary church in Baghdad's Karrada neighbourhood on April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: SABAH ARAR/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayThe U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Visits S. Korea - Day 1Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at Osan airbase on April 16, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. During the three day visit to South Korea, Vice President Pence will spend Easter Sunday with the U.S. and S. Korean troops and their families. He will also meet with Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn, the national assembly speaker Chung Sye-kyun and local business leaders. (Photo by Song Kyung-Seok-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayThe U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Visits S. Korea - Day 1U.S. Vice President Mike burns incense at Seoul National Cemetery on April 16, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. During the three day visit to South Korea, Vice President Pence will spend Easter Sunday with the U.S. and S. Korean troops and their families. He will also meet with Korea's acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn, the national assembly speaker Chung Sye-kyun and local business leaders. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayGREECE-ETHIOPIA-RELIGION-EASTERA Christian woman of Ethiopian origin attends the Resurrection Mass, at the Ethiopian Coptic church, in Athens in the early hours of April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: PANAYOTIS TZAMAROS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayGREECE-ETHIOPIA-RELIGION-EASTERChristians of Ethiopian origin attend the Resurrection Mass, at the Ethiopian Coptic church, in Athens in the early hours of April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: PANAYOTIS TZAMAROS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayMACEDONIA-RELIGION-ORTHODOX-EASTERMacedonian Orthodox priests attend a midnight Easter service at the St Clement Cathedral in Skopje on April 15, 2017. (Photo credit: ROBERT ATANASOVSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayRUSSIA-RELIGION-ORTHODOX-EASTERRussian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill holds the Holy Light during an Orthodox Easter service in Moscow on early April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayRUSSIA-RELIGION-ORTHODOX-EASTERRussian President Vladimir Putin (R), Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) and his wife Svetlana attend Orthodox Easter celebrations at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow on early April 16, 2017. (Photo credit: VASILY MAXIMOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayChristians around the world are celebrating Easter, the holiest day of the year.
