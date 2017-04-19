Breaking: Bill O'Reilly Will Not Return To Fox News Channel | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Patriots Visit The White HousePresident Trump Welcomes Super Bowl ChampsPresident Donald Trump holds a jersey given to him by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl champions on the South Lawn of the White House on April 19, 2017. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Visit The White HousePresident Trump Welcomes Super Bowl ChampsPresident Donald Trump delivers remarks while hosting the New England Patriots during an event the White House's South on April 19, 2017, celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Visit The White HousePresident Trump Welcomes Super Bowl ChampsPresident Donald Trump listens to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick deliver remarks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House April 19, 2017, celebrating the team's Super Bowl win. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Visit The White HousePresident Trump Welcomes Super Bowl ChampsPresident Donald Trump poses for photographs with the New England Patriots during an event on the White House's South Lawn on April 19, 2017, celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Visit The White HousePresident Trump Welcomes Super Bowl ChampsPresident Donald Trump stands alongside New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (center) and coach Bill Belichick (second from left) and members of the team during an event on the White House's South Lawn honoring the 2017 Super Bowl champions. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Visit The White HousePresident Trump Welcomes Super Bowl ChampsNew England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (center) listens to President Donald Trump deliver remarks during an event on the White House's South Lawn celebrating the team's Super Bowl win. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Visit The White HousePresident Trump Welcomes Super Bowl ChampsPresident Donald Trump poses for photographs with the New England Patriots during an event on the White House's South Lawn on April 19, 2017, celebrating the team's Super Bowl victory. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • Patriots Visit The White HousePresident Trump Welcomes Super Bowl ChampsUS President Donald Trump holds a football helmet given to him by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) alongside members of the team during a ceremony honoring them as 2017 Super Bowl champions on the South Lawn of the White House on April 19, 2017. (Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery WCBS 880 50th Anniversary: Promotional Material Through The Years
Categories: NFL Sports Sports Photos Super Bowl LI

More Latest Photos

Patriots Visit The White HousePhotos from the event celebrating New England's Super Bowl championship.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary: Promotional Material Through The YearsWCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary: Press Passes Through The YearsWCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York.
139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollThe White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
Revelers Don Their Sunday Best For Annual NYC Easter Bonnet ParadeFashionistas show off their most fanciful, festive and often homemade Easter hats.
Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayChristians around the world are celebrating Easter, the holiest day of the year.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia