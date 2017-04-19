Patriots Visit The White HousePhotos from the event celebrating New England's Super Bowl championship.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary: Promotional Material Through The YearsWCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York.
WCBS 880 50th Anniversary: Press Passes Through The YearsWCBS Newsradio 880 celebrates 50 years of covering news in New York.
139th Annual White House Easter Egg RollThe White House said 21,000 people are expected to attend the annual tradition of rolling colored eggs down the White House lawn that was started by President Rutherford B. Hayes in 1878.
Revelers Don Their Sunday Best For Annual NYC Easter Bonnet ParadeFashionistas show off their most fanciful, festive and often homemade Easter hats.
Christians Around The World Celebrate Easter SundayChristians around the world are celebrating Easter, the holiest day of the year.