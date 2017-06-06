Breaking: Paris Police: Attacker Shot, Injured At Notre Dame Cathedral | Watch CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Hammer Attack Near Notre Dame CathedralPolice Shoot Attacker Near Notre Dame CathedralFrench police officials gather at the entrance to Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on June 6, 2017. (Photo by Bertran Guay/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hammer Attack Near Notre Dame CathedralPolice Shoot Attacker Near Notre Dame CathedralFrench police officials gather at the entrance to Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on June 6, 2017. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Hammer Attack Near Notre Dame CathedralPolice Shoot Attacker Near Notre Dame CathedralFrench police officials gather at the entrance to Notre-Dame Cathederal in Paris on June 6, 2017. (Photo by Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert
Categories: News Photos World & National

More Latest Photos

Hammer Attack Near Notre Dame Cathedral
'One Love Manchester' Benefit ConcertAriana Grande fans attend the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert amid heightened security, just 13 days after a terror attack killed 22 people outside the singer's Manchester show.
London Terror AttacksPhotos from incidents in London on June 3, 2017, including on the London Bridge
Boomer & Carton's Summer Kickoff At The HeadlinerBoomer and Carton's live broadcast from The Headliner Night Club in Neptune, NJ on May 26, 2017
Fleet Week 2017
President Trump Meets Pope Francis

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch