Hammer Attack Near Notre Dame Cathedral
'One Love Manchester' Benefit ConcertAriana Grande fans attend the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert amid heightened security, just 13 days after a terror attack killed 22 people outside the singer's Manchester show.
London Terror AttacksPhotos from incidents in London on June 3, 2017, including on the London Bridge
Boomer & Carton's Summer Kickoff At The HeadlinerBoomer and Carton's live broadcast from The Headliner Night Club in Neptune, NJ on May 26, 2017
President Trump Meets Pope Francis