  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftDonovan Mitchell reacts on stage after being drafted 13th overall by the Denver Nuggets during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftJayson Tatum walks to stage after being drafted third overall by the Boston Celtics during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftDe'Aaron Fox reacts after being drafted fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftMalik Monk walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted eleventh overall by the Charlotte Hornets during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftFrank Ntilikina walks to the stage after being drafted eighth overall by the New York Knicks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftDennis Smith Jr. walks to the stage after being drafted ninth overall by the Dallas Mavericks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftLonzo Ball reacts with his brother LaMelo Ball after being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftLonzo Ball reacts with his father LaVar Ball after being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftLaVar Ball, father of second overall pick Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers, speaks to media during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftDe'Aaron Fox shows his jacket linin on stage after being drafted fifth overall by the Sacramento Kings during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftLonzo Ball speaks to media after being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftLonzo Ball walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftJonathan Isaac walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted sixth overall by the Orlando Magic during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftLauri Markkanen walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City.(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftFrank Ntilikina walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted eighth overall by the New York Knicks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftZach Collins walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted tenth overall by the Sacramento Kings during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftJayson Tatum walks on stage after being drafted third overall by the Boston Celticsduring the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftJosh Jackson walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted fourth overall by the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftDe'Aaron Fox looks on during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftHead coach John Calipari of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftLonzo Ball walks on stage after being drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftNBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftMarkelle Fultz walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftMarkelle Fultz walks on stage with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers during the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
  • NBA Draft2017 NBA DraftTop draftees Lonzo Ball (L), Markelle Fultz (C) and De'Aaron Fox (R) look on before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
