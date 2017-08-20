BREAKING Entertainment Legend, Hollywood Icon Jerry Lewis Dies At 91 | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsDino And JerryDean Martin with Jerry Lewis at White City during the World Middleweight Championship of 1953. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsJerry Lewis MDA Telethon - Day 1Comedian Jerry Lewis hosts the "Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon" on September 4, 2005 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The Years2006 Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon - Day 1Entertainer Jerry Lewis (L) jokes with singer Celine Dion after she performed at the 41st annual Labor Day Telethon to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association at the South Coast Hotel & Casino September 3, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsJerry Lewis Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association TelethonEntertainer Jerry Lewis (L) speaks with Muscular Dystrophy Association goodwill ambassador Luke Christie during the 42nd annual Labor Day Telethon to benefit the MDA at the South Point Hotel & Casino September 2, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsVRC Chairman's DinnerActor Jerry Lewis performs on-stage at the Victorian Racing Clubs Chairman's Dinner in the Atrium at Flemington Racecourse on October 30, 2008 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kristian Dowling/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsThis file movie still shows US comedian/Comedian/actor Jerry Lewis in the 1951 movie "Sailor Beware." (Photo credit should read FILES/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsUS humorists and comedian Jerry Lewis (LComedian Jerry Lewis (L) and US singer, actor, and dancer Sammy Davis Jr (R) pose on May 15, 1988 before the New York Friars Club Tribute to Barbara Sinatra, wife of singer Frank Sinatra. (Photo credit should read RON HAVIV/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsUS actor Jerry Lewis jokes with photograJerry Lewis jokes with photographers on May 26, 1982 during the 35th International Movie Festival in Cannes. (Photo credit should read RALPH GATTI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsUS humorist, comedian, director and singHumorist, comedian, director and singer Jerry Lewis (R) attends the recording of the music composed by Georges Delerue (not pictured) for UNICEF campaign video he directed, on July 4, 1990 in Paris. (Photo credit should read GILLES LEIMDORFER/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsUS actor Jerry Lewis (L), 80 year-old, gJerry Lewis gestures after he received Paris city medal from Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe (R), 16 March 2006 at the Paris City hall. (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsUS humorist, comedian, director and singJerry Lewis holds a glass of beer with his mouth, on November 27, 1987 during a press conference in Paris. (Photo credit should read JEAN-LOUP GAUTREAU/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsUS comedian, director and singer Jerry LUS comedian, director and singer Jerry Lewis performs at L'Olympia in Paris on May 19, 1976. (Photo credit should read STF/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsJerry Lewis Hommage & 'Max Rose' Premiere - The 66th Annual Cannes Film FestivalJerry Lewis attends the 'Max Rose' Premiere at The 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsCINEMA-CATHERINE DENEUVE-JERRY LEWISJerry Lewis holds his Nikon camera before taking a picture of French actress Catherine Deneuve during the 32nd International Movie Festival in Cannes, 24 May 1979. / AFP / RALPH GATTI (Photo credit should read RALPH GATTI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsFriars Club Roast Terry Bradshaw At ESPN Super Bowl Roast - InsideHonoree Terry Bradshaw, Friars Club Abbot Jerry Lewis, and Friars Club Executive Director Michael Gyure attend the Friars Club Roast of Terry Bradshaw during the ESPN Super Bowl Roast at the Arizona Biltmore on January 29, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Friars Club)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsUS-ENTERTAINMENT-LEWISJerry Lewis (C) is assisted during a Hand and Footprint ceremony at the TCL Theater in Hollywood, California on April 12, 2014. (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The Years90th Birthday Of Jerry Lewis(L-R) Jeff Ross, Richard Belzer, Jerry Lewis and Jim Carrey attend the 90th Birthday Celebration of Jerry Lewis at The Friars Club on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The Years90th Birthday Of Jerry LewisJerry Lewis (L) and Dick Cavett attends the 90th Birthday Celebration of Jerry Lewis at The Friars Club on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The Years"Max Rose" World PremiereJerry Lewis attends "Max Rose" World Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on April 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsJerry Lewis And The MDA TelethonJerry Lewis speaks during the M. D. A. Telethon at the CBS Television Studios on September 1, 2002 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsComedy DuoAmerican singer and actor Dean Martin (1917 - 1995), left, with his one-time partner, American comic actor Jerry Lewis. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
  • Jerry Lewis Through The YearsJerry's CinemaJerry Lewis with a model of the 'Jerry Lewis Cinema'. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Jerry Lewis Through The YearsLegendary entertainer Jerry Lewis died Sunday at the age of 91.
