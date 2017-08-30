HARVEY: Latest | How To HelpPhotosCBS DFW | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  BUNOL, SPAIN - AUGUST 30: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere in tomato pulp while participating the annual Tomatina festival on August 30, 2017 in Bunol, Spain. An estimated 22,000 people threw 150 tons of ripe tomatoes in the world's biggest tomato fight held annually in this Spanish Mediterranean town. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
  A reveller covered in tomato pulp takes part in the annual 'Tomatina' festival in the eastern town of Bunol, on August 30, 2017. The iconic fiesta -- which celebrates its 72nd anniversary and is billed at 'the world's biggest food fight' -- has become a major draw for foreigners, in particular from Britain, Japan and the United States. / AFP PHOTO / JAIME REINA (Photo credit should read JAIME REINA/AFP/Getty Images)
Categories: News

Spain's Tomatina Festival 2017 In Photos
One Comment

  1. Louis D'Amico says:
    August 30, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    What a sinful waste of a food product, when people in this world go hungry every day.

