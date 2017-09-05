Celebrities At US OpenPhotos of celebrities spotted at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Spain's Tomatina Festival 2017 In PhotosRevellers covered in tomato pulp participate in the annual 'Tomatina' festivities in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain on August 31, 2016. (Getty Images)

PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersA Galveston County official says Harvey has caused unprecedented flooding there and 800 to 1,200 residents have had to be rescued.

Hurricane Harvey Brings Major Floods To Houston AreaHurricane Harvey had weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, but brought devastating flooding to the Houston area.

Mayweather Vs. McGregor Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage on Saturday, August 26 to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory

Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.