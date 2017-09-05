  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1Actor Alec Baldwin (R) and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, watch Maria Sharapova of Russia during her first-round women's singles match against Simona Halep of Romania on Day 1 of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in Flushing. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US OpenUS OpenEditor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour (C), watches the 2017 US Open Men's Singles Round 4 match between Switzerland's Roger Federer and Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 4, 2017. (Photo by Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US OpenCelebrities Attend The 2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 6Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel kiss while attending the 2017 US Open Tennis Championships Federer vs. Lopez at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/WireImage)
  • Celebrities At US OpenUS OpenFormer tennis player Boris Becker of Germany (right) and Katrina Adams (center), chairman of the board, CEO and president of US Tennis Association, watch the 2017 US Open Men's Singles match between Germany's Mischa Zverev and John Isner of the US, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 1, 2017. (Photo by Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US OpenGrey Goose Toasts To Opening Night At The 2017 US OpenActor Keegan-Michael Key poses during Grey Goose Toasts To Opening Night At The 2017 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Grey Goose)
  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2Sean Connery watches Madison Keys play Elise Mertens of Belgium on Day 2 of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2017 in Flushing. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2Victoria Beckham watches Madison Keys play Elise Mertens of Belgium on Day 2 of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2017 in Flushing. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US OpenCelebrities Attend The 2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 2Rosie Perez attends the Roger Federer vs. Frances Tiafoe during the 2017 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/WireImage)
  • Celebrities At US OpenUS OpenPlacido Domingo (left) attends the match between Maria Sharapova of Russia and Timea Babos of Hungary during the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on August 30, 2017. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1Pharrell Williams attends the first-round men's singles match between Alexander Zverev Jr. of Germany and Darian King of Barbados on Day 1 of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in Flushing. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US OpenGrey Goose Toasts the 2017 US Open - Round of 16Actor Lawrence Gilliard Jr. attends Grey Goose Toasts the 2017 US Open - Round of 16 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Grey Goose)
  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1Shania Twain performs during the opening ceremony on Day 1 during the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in Queens. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for USTA)
  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1From left, actress Jennifer Morrison, former tennis player Martina Navratilova, Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist and his wife, Therese Andersson, watch Maria Sharapova of Russia during her first-round women's singles match against Simona Halep of Romania on Day 1 of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in Flushing. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 1Jon Batiste performs the national anthem during the opening ceremony on Day 1 of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2017 in Flushing. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9Actors Dave Franco and James Franco look on during the Women's Quarterfinal Match between Sloane Stephens of the United States and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia on Day 9 of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2017 in Flushing. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
  • Celebrities At US Open2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9Actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis look on with son Otis and actor James Franco during the men's quarterfinal match between Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina on Day 9 of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2017 in Flushing. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
  •  Next Gallery Spain's Tomatina Festival 2017 In Photos
Categories: Photos Sports Sports Photos

More Latest Photos

Celebrities At US OpenPhotos of celebrities spotted at the 2017 U.S. Open.
Spain's Tomatina Festival 2017 In PhotosRevellers covered in tomato pulp participate in the annual 'Tomatina' festivities in the village of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain on August 31, 2016. (Getty Images)
PHOTOS: Southeast Texas Devastated By Harvey FloodwatersA Galveston County official says Harvey has caused unprecedented flooding there and 800 to 1,200 residents have had to be rescued.
Hurricane Harvey Brings Major Floods To Houston AreaHurricane Harvey had weakened to a tropical storm on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, but brought devastating flooding to the Houston area.
Mayweather Vs. McGregor Floyd Mayweather outclassed Conor McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage on Saturday, August 26 to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory
Hurricane Harvey Wallops Southeast TexasHurricane Harvey rolled over the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, smashing homes and businesses and lashing the shore with wind and rain so intense that drivers were forced off the road because they could not see in front of them.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch