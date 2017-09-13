  • Celebrity Giants FansDanny AielloThe NYC-born actor who starred in movies such as “Do the Right Thing” and “The Godfather II” is a regular at Giants home games. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansLL Cool JThe Queens rapper told NFL.com in 2015 that, as a kid, he was torn between the Giants and the Cowboys, but after watching Lawrence Taylor years later, he was all-in with Big Blue.(credit: Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansAlyssa MilanoThe Staten Island native, who starred in “Who’s the Boss?” and “Charmed,” is a lifelong Giants fan, although she’s more into baseball. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansBusta RhymesWoo ha, the rapper and Brooklyn native cannot keep his love for Big Blue in check. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage for ESPN)
  • Celebrity Giants FansJerry FerreraThe “Entourage” star and football fanatic, who is from Brooklyn, is often posting about the G-Men on Twitter. (Photo by Mark Sullivan/WireImage)
  • Celebrity Giants FansKevin DillonFerrera isn’t the only “Entourage” star who loves Big Blue. Dillon, a Mamaroneck, New York, native, is a regular at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage for ESPN)
  • Celebrity Giants FansMatt DillonKevin Dillon told Vanity Fair in 2009 that his older brother, Matt, is also a die-hard Giants fan. (Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage)
  • Celebrity Giants FansJon Bon JoviThe New Jersey rocker was a regular on the Giants’ sideline in the 1990s and celebrated with the team on the field after it won Super Bowl XXV. (Photo by James R. Morton/NFLPhotoLibrary)
  • Celebrity Giants FansKristin ChenowethThe Broadway star told the “Today” show in 2010 that she was a Giants fan. That fact got out before she sang the national anthem at the Giants-49ers NFC championship game in January 2012, which explains why she got booed by the San Francisco crowd. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansSpike LeeThe famed director might be better known for his Knicks fandom, but he also is a loyal Giants supporter. (Photo by Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansTracy MorganThe “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” star has often been spotted at games rocking a Giants jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansArtie LangeThe actor, comedian and radio personality, who was raised in Union, New Jersey, has been known to work Giants stories into his stand-up act. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
  • Celebrity Giants FansDaniel RadcliffeThe “Harry Potter” star latched onto the Giants while living in New York and hasn’t looked back. He once bet Saints fan Ellen DeGeneres $5,000 on a Giants-Saints game, with the winner donating the money to charity. (Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)
  • Celebrity Giants FansTom CruiseCruise, who spent his teenage years in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, once said he had tapes of Giants games overnighted to him on the set of a movie overseas. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for Goodwood)
  • Celebrity Giants FansJordin SparksThe singer is obviously a Giants fan because her father, Phillippi Sparks, played for the team from 1992-1999. (Photo by Sport/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansEdward BurnsThe writer, director and actor from Woodside, Queens, cheers for St. John’s, the Knicks, the Mets … and, yes, the Giants, too. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansLady GagaThe pop superstar and native New Yorker loves the Giants. But in 2011, she went a little overboard when she poured champagne on fans from her luxury box. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansViggo MortensenIn a 2012 appearance on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” the “Lord of the Rings” star wore a Giants tie and then gave Letterman a Giants sticker, pin and poster. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansHugh Jackman“I love sports,” the “Wolverine” star told NHL.com in 2014. “If I would have to pick my favorite, I would say it’s the NFL. I’m a New York Giants fan.” (Photo by John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants Fans50 CentBefore Super Bowl XLVI, the rapper from Queens bet a fan on Twitter that if the Giants lost he would post a photo of himself nude. Big Blue, however, came through for him. Photo by Bertrand Langlois/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansLinda CohnThe ESPN anchor and Long Island native doesn’t pretend to be objective: She is a proud Big Blue fan. Copyright 2007 NBAE (Photo by Gregory Shamus/NBAE/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansKate and Rooney MaraGrowing up as the granddaughters of Giants owner Wellington Mara, how could these actress sisters not be Giants fans? Of course, their mother’s side of the family owns the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Celebrity Giants FansGeorge R.R. MartinThe author of “A Game of Thrones” is a huge New York football fan, both of the Giants and Jets. The Bayonne, New Jersey, native often writes about both teams on his blog. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
