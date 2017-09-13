Former Rikers Island Guard Who Kicked Inmate To Death Sentenced To 30 Years Brian Coll's victim, Ronald Spear, died in 2012 after he was repeatedly kicked in the head while restrained on the floor outside a jail doctor’s office.

Just In Time: Soldier Returns Home While Wife Is In LaborKatrina and Marc had joked during his entire deployment, which began while Katrina was three months pregnant, that she would be going into labor during his homecoming -- but neither of them could have predicted that would actually come true. Their adorable daughter, Julianna, was born 10 days earlier, but came just in time for Marc's arrival.