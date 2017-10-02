CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
BREAKING: At Least 50 Dead, 200 Hurt In Las Vegas Concert Attack | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingAn ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on Oct. 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. A gunman opened fire on a music festival, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLa Vegas concert shootingA banner hangs on the fence at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on Oct. 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingA Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer stands in the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Ave. after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on Oct. 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingPeople scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingPeople run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingPolice officers point their weapons at a car driving down closed Tropicana Ave. near Las Vegas Boulevard after a reported mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on Oct. 2, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingA man lays on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingLas Vegas police stand guard along the streets outside the the Route 91 Harvest country music festival grounds after a active shooter was reported on Oct. 1, 2017. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingPeople run for cover at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
  • Las Vegas Concert ShootingLas Vegas concert shootingPeople carry a person at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Las Vegas Concert ShootingMore than 50 people were killed following a shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017.
Hurricane Maria Batters Puerto RicoThe National Weather Service is forecasting catastrophic damage as Puerto Rico deals with a direct hit from Hurricane Maria.
Celebrity Jets FansA look at the Jets' most famous fans.
7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Central MexicoA 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, collapsing buildings and causing widespread damage.
69th Primetime Emmy AwardsStephen Colbert was the host for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
Celebrity Giants FansA look at the New York Giants' famous fans.

