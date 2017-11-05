Latest Photos
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonAl Jones Marathon First Avenue Escort
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonRoger Stern Marathon Garbage Trucks
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon Wheelchair Race At Bergen St - 4th Avenue
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon Water Prep In Brooklyn
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon Queen For A Day
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon Amputee
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon 4th Avenue In Brooklyn
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonJessica Layton Marathon With Leukemia Survivor Bishoy Tadros
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonJessica Layton Marathon Portable Toilets
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonJessica Layton Marathon Increased Security
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonAl Jones Marathon First Wave With Pro Runners
- The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonRoger Stern Marathon Runners With Crowd
More Latest PhotosThe Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonSome of the fine folks covering the race for CBSNewYork took to social media to give us an inside look at the scene around town. Here's a look!Vigil Held For Victims Of West Side Bike Path Terror AttackMourners gathered with candles on the West Side bike path in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, to mourn the victims of a terror attack that left eight people dead.Deadly Terror Attack On West Side Highway Bike PathChopper 880 Shots Of Superstorm SandySee photos taken by WCBS 880's Tom Kaminski in Chopper 880 during Superstorm Sandy in 2012.Hurricane Ophelia Hits U.K., IrelandHurricane Ophelia was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, but still caused damage in Ireland and parts of England, Wales and Scotland on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.Yankees-Astros ALCSPhotos from the American League Championship Series between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.
