  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonAl Jones Marathon First Avenue EscortPolice units escort runners and media members alike along First Avenue in Manhattan. (credit: 1010 WINS/Al Jones)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonRoger Stern Marathon Garbage TrucksIncreased security along the race route. (credit: 1010 WINS/Roger Stern)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon Wheelchair Race At Bergen St - 4th AvenueThe leaders of the wheelchair race at 4th Avenue and Bergen Street in Brooklyn. (credit: WCBS 880/Peter Haskell)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon Water Prep In BrooklynVolunteers make sure no runner goes thirsty ahead of the race. (credit: WCBS 880/Peter Haskell)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon Queen For A DayShe may not have won the race Sunday, but she's surely queen for the day. (credit: WCBS 880/Peter Haskell)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon AmputeeA man with an amputated lower left leg makes progress in the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon. (credit: Peter Haskell)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonPeter Haskell Marathon 4th Avenue In BrooklynNYPD units keeping a watchful eye over the marathon on Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. (credit: WCBS 880/Peter Haskell)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonJessica Layton Marathon With Leukemia Survivor Bishoy TadrosCBS2's Jessica Layton is all smiles posing with leukemia survivor Bishoy Tadros at the starting line of the race. (credit: CBS2's Jessica Layton)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonJessica Layton Marathon Portable ToiletsCrowds wait in line for porta potties near the starting line of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon. (CBS2/Jessica Layton)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonJessica Layton Marathon Increased SecurityIncreased security was evident at every stop along the marathon route. (credit: CBS2/Jessica Layton)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonAl Jones Marathon First Wave With Pro RunnersThe first wave of runners takes off just after 9 a.m. in Staten Island. (credit; 1010 WINS/Al Jones)
  • The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonRoger Stern Marathon Runners With CrowdRunners making progress in Brooklyn. (credit: 1010 WINS/Roger Stern)
The Scene Around Town For The 2017 TCS New York City MarathonSome of the fine folks covering the race for CBSNewYork took to social media to give us an inside look at the scene around town. Here's a look!
