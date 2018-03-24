CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES Tri-State Area Students Descend On D.C. | Tens Of Thousands March In ManhattanCBS2’s Natalie Duddridge Traveling With Staten Island Students CBSN Live Video Photo Gallery 
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanUS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICSSir Paul McCartney takes part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York on March 24, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanUS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICSPeople go through Times Square after taking part in the March for Our Lives in New York on March 24, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanUS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICSA person holds a Guns and Roses sign with the Guns word erased as he takes part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York on March 24, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanThousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From GunsProtestors attend the March For Our Lives just north of Columbus Circle, March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanThousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From GunsThousands of people, many of them students, march against gun violence in Manhattan during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanThousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From GunsNew York City mayor Bill de Blasio joins thousands of people, many of them students, march against gun violence in Manhattan during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanThousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From GunsRocio Klotz, age 6, joins thousands of people, many of them students, as they march against gun violence in Manhattan during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanThousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From GunsProtestors attend the March For Our Lives just north of Columbus Circle, March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanThousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From GunsProtestors, including the group Gays Against Guns, attend the March For Our Lives just north of Columbus Circle, March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanThousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From Guns(L to R) Henrietta Hamilton, 5, and Marlowe Sturridge, 5, ride on their fathers' shoulders as they march on Sixth Avenue during the March For Our Lives, March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanThousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From GunsProtestors shout as they march down Sixth Avenue during the March For Our Lives, March 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanUS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICSNew York City mayor Bill de Blasio takes part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York on March 24, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanUS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICSPeople take part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York on March 24, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
  • March For Our Lives Hits ManhattanUS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICSNYPD officers stand guard at Trump international Hotel and Tower before the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York on March 24, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Categories: News NY News Photos

