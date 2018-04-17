CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
BREAKING: Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dies At 92 | Life & Legacy | Photos Through The Years
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsGeorge Bush12 Dec 1998: Former President George Bush sits by a tree with wife Barbara as they watch the 1998 Presidents Cup at the Royal Melbourne Golf Course in Melbourne, Australia. (Credit: Nick Wilson /Allsport)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsUS-BUSH-GRANDAUGHTERFormer First Lady Barbara Bush (L) talking to her dog Millie (C) as she and granddaughter Barbara Bush (R), age nine, wait for US President George Bush to return to the White House. (Photo credit: JENNIFER LAW/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The Years2008 Republican National Convention: Day 2Former first lady Barbara Bush attends day two of the Republican National Convention in 2008. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsPresident Bush returns to Washington with members of his family(L-R) Former first lady Barbara Bush, First Lady Laura Bush and daughter Barbara Bush arrive at the White House on May 11, 2008. (Photo by Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsSuper Bowl XXXIXPresident George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush walk on the field before the start of Super Bowl XXXIX between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at Alltel Stadium on February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsU.S. President George Bush (C), First Lady BarbaraThen-President George Bush (C), First Lady Barbara Bush (R) and Vice President Dan Quayle (L) wave to a welcoming crowd at the White House in 1992. (Photo credit should read ROBERT GIROUX/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsGeorge W. Bush, son of the US President George BusGeorge W. Bush, son of the then-US President George Bush, playfully steps upon his father while he warms up for a run at Fort McNaire Army base while his mother Barbara (R) and US Secret Service agents look on. (Photo credit should read KEVIN LARKIN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsUS President George W. Bush (3L) and FirThe Bush family awaits election results on election night in 2004. (Photo credit should read STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsUS First Lady Hillary Clinton (C) and former FirstFormer First Ladies Hillary Clinton (C) and (L-R) Lady Bird Johnson, Barbara Bush, Betty Ford, and Nancy Reagan walk together to the platform during the opening celebrations of the George Bush Library. (Photo credit should read JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsNLCS: St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros Game 4Former first lady Barbara Bush throws out the first pitch before game four of National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Houston Astros during the 2004 Major League Baseball Playoffs. (Photo By Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsGOP Convention Continues in NYCFormer President George H.W. Bush (R) and his wife Barbara cheer as their daughter-in-law takes the stage on night two of the Republican National Convention August 31, 2004. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsPresident Bush Visits Maine HomeFormer Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush ride on Segway scooters as former first lady Barbara Bush walks at their family home June 12, 2003 in Kennebunkport, Maine. (Photo by John Mottern/Getty Images)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsBush Family Portrait, Summer 1955George W. Bush (C) poses with father George Bush and his mother Barbara Bush in Rye, New York, summer 1955. (Photo by Newsmakers)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The Yearsbushretrospe_20000517_07303.jpgPortrait of the Bush family in front of their Kennebunkport, Maine August 24, 1986. (Photo by Newsmakers
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsGeorge And Barbara Bush Relax With FamilyGeorge Bush and his wife Barbara sit in their bed as six of their fourteen grandchildren play around them in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Liaison)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsGettyImages-749994An infant George W. Bush with his mother Barbara Bush and his father George Bush posing for a portrait in New Haven, CT, April 1947. (Photo by Newsmakers)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsGettyImages-749992Barbara Bush and George Bush pose with children Neil Bush, George W. Bush, Jeb Bush and Marvin Bush in 1956. (Photo by Newsmakers)
  • Former First Lady Barbara Bush Through The YearsUS-POLITICS-POINTS OF LIGHT-OBAMA-BUSHFormer first lady Barbara Bush attends a White House ceremony to recognize the Points of Light volunteer program in Washington, DC, July 15, 2013. President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush to honor the 5,000th Daily Points of Light Award winner. AFP PHOTO/JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
