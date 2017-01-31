CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Eye On The Storm: High Wind Warning In Effect | Radar | School Closings & Delays | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

1010 WINS – Canon MAXIFY Printers Small Business Grant Challenge

010WINS Small Business Grant Challengemaxify printer 1010 WINS – Canon MAXIFY Printers Small Business Grant Challenge

A Call To All Small Businesses Of Up To 100 Employees
Take The 1010 WINS – Canon MAXIFY Printers
Small Business Grant Challenge

Turn your creative business idea into a reality with help from 1010 WINS with the 1010 WINS – Canon MAXIFY Printers Small Business Grant Challenge, and win $10,000. Judges will be looking for a plan that meets the following criteria:

  • A convincing plan that is compelling, thorough, and well written
  • A clear need and use for the $10,000 award
  • The positive impact the business has on the community

A maximum of 10 selected qualifying Contestants will have a chance to step on stage and give a :90 second “elevator pitch” followed by 3 ½ minutes of questions from the judges on March 8, from 4pm to 7pm at the Adorama Live Theatre at 1010 WINS. A Grand prize winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event and they will receive the $10,000 grant. The Top 10 contestants will also receive a Canon MAXIFY Printer.

Small Businesses with up to 100 employees throughout the 1010 WINS listening area in the New York Metropolitan Area can enter this contest.

More From CBS New York

HISTORY IN THE MAKING
50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia