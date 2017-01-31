A Call To All Small Businesses Of Up To 100 Employees

Take The 1010 WINS – Canon MAXIFY Printers

Small Business Grant Challenge

Turn your creative business idea into a reality with help from 1010 WINS with the 1010 WINS – Canon MAXIFY Printers Small Business Grant Challenge, and win $10,000. Judges will be looking for a plan that meets the following criteria:

A convincing plan that is compelling, thorough, and well written

A clear need and use for the $10,000 award

The positive impact the business has on the community

A maximum of 10 selected qualifying Contestants will have a chance to step on stage and give a :90 second “elevator pitch” followed by 3 ½ minutes of questions from the judges on March 8, from 4pm to 7pm at the Adorama Live Theatre at 1010 WINS. A Grand prize winner will be announced at the conclusion of the event and they will receive the $10,000 grant. The Top 10 contestants will also receive a Canon MAXIFY Printer.

Small Businesses with up to 100 employees throughout the 1010 WINS listening area in the New York Metropolitan Area can enter this contest.