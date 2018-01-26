CBS2: What We're Working OnKristine Johnson runs down the stories we're working on for CBS2: Fleetwood Mac is honored with a special tribute, the Catholic church is making changes to keep its members flu-free, plus a look at your weekend weather.
Protecting Against Flu In Public SpacesDoctors say the flu still hasn't reached its peak and 34 million Americans could be infected by the end of the season. Many people say the uptick in cases is now prompting them to change some of their regular routine. Jessica Layton has more.
Woman Struggling To Get Help For Homeless ManA Brooklyn woman has been trying to get help for a homeless man sleeping the alley next to her Boerum Hill home, but says she’s stuck in limbo between Homeless Services and the NYPD. CBS2’s Valerie Castro reports.
GRAMMYs Person Of The Year TributeCBS2's Andrea Grymes reports from the red carpet as stars arrive for the Recording Academy's annual MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac.
CBS2 Weather UpdateCBS2's Lonnie Quinn with the latest weather forecast.
Music's Biggest Night In NYCThe GRAMMY Awards have returned to New York City and the biggest voices in music are here. Meanwhile, the NYPD is taking no chances. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.