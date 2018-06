Police: Man Knocked Out, Robbed In The BronxPolice say a man who was sucker-punched and left unconscious in the street was then robbed by another group of people in the Bronx.

8 Men Arraigned On Murder, Other Charges In Deadly Stabbing Of Bronx TeenThe six men arrested over the weekend in Paterson, New Jersey were brought back to the 48th Precinct in the Bronx on Wednesday, then appeared in Bronx criminal court.

Police: 17-Year-Old Girl Shot To Death In BronxPolice said the teen showed up at St. Barnabas Hospital just before 11 p.m. with a gunshot wound in her torso area.

Local Leaders, Elected Officials Call For Action Following Bronx Teen's Stabbing DeathA Bronx community left outraged and heartbroken after the stabbing death of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz now looks to heal from the tragedy.

'He Wanted To Save People': Funeral Held For Teen Stabbed To Death In The BronxLesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, 15, was remembered as a cheerful kid who loved pepperoni pizza, video games and had a passion to one day become a police officer.

6 Suspects In Teen's Stabbing Death Ordered To Return To The Bronx; 8th Suspect ArrestedAuthorities say six suspects were taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey on Sunday in connection with the death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior.

Eight Suspects Arrested In Brutal Slaying Of Bronx TeenFamily and friends say Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior, was killed due to a tragic case of mistaken identity.

NYPD Zeroes In On Brutal 'Trinitarios' Street Gang In Wake Of Recent ViolenceThe rash of violence has people in the Bronx scared to walk the streets, wondering how and when it will hit home.

Police: Mother To Be Charged For Jumping In Front Of Subway With BabyMiraculously, they both survived. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the 149th Street station at Grand Concourse.

Belmont Residents Say Neighborhood Is Plagued By Gang ViolenceNeighbors say all sort of gangs have taken over the Belmont section in recent years, marking the area with graffiti.