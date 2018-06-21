NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It turns out when you’re fresh off coaching a team to a Stanley Cup title, you don’t stay unemployed long.

Just a few days after resigning as head coach of the Capitals, Barry Trotz has reportedly found his next gig. Trotz will become head coach of the New York Islanders on a five-year deal worth over $20 million, as reported by the New York Post.

While it may not be as much as Trotz was hoping to get on the open market, it’s still a significant pay raise from the $1.8 million that Trotz was due to earn if he stayed with the Caps.

More importantly for the Islanders and Lou Lamoriello, they land an established and respected coach that may help convince superstar John Tavares to stick around instead of going somewhere else in free agency.

Trotz was an excellent head coach before the win in terms of building a team, keeping the locker room happy and preparing each player to perform at his best. He also knows how to keep things in perspective, which his players appreciate.

Think about John Tortorella and his so-called intensity and one-on-one confrontations. Trotz may be the opposite of that.

In 15 years with the Nashville Predators and four years with Washington, Trotz has compiled a 557-479-60 record. With item number one apparently settled, the Islanders are expected to turn their attention to re-signing captain John Tavares who will have a chance to test the waters of free agency once the calendar strikes July.