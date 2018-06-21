Filed Under:Local TV, MLB, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Sports

YANKEE STADIUM (CBSNewYork) – Hours after the Yankees used their home run power to walk off winners in the Bronx Wednesday, the long balls kept flying early and often Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Judge and Miguel Andujar both clubbed two-run homers in the first inning off Mariners ace James Paxton. Luis Severino and the Yankee bullpen did the rest as New York held on for a 4-3 victory and a sweep of Seattle.

0621judge Yankees Sweep Mariners As Homers Keep Flying In The Bronx

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees follows through on a first inning two run home run against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees’ 24-year-old ace labored to hold the early 4-0 lead, allowing three runs over five and two-thirds innings pitched. Leading 4-3 in the sixth, David Robertson got Severino out of trouble by stranding two Mariners on base.

Robertson, Dellin Betances, and Aroldis Chapman combined to pick up the final 10 outs of the game to cap off the three-game sweep of the surging Mariners.

New York improves to 50-22, becoming the second team this year to reach the 50-win plateau. Severino picks up his league-leading 11th win, improving to 11-2 on the year.

UP GOES FRAZIER

Clint Frazier hit leadoff in Thursday’s game as manager Aaron Boone rested both Aaron Hicks and the ailing Brett Gardner. The prized rookie – who the Yankees haven’t been able to find regular playing time for – went 2-4 with two singles. Frazier singled to lead off the game and scored on Aaron Judge’s team-high 19th home run.

UP NEXT

New York heads to Tampa for a three-game series with the Rays in St. Petersburg. CC Sabathia (4-2, 3.30 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday’s opener. The Yankees just took three of four games from Tampa last weekend in the Bronx.

