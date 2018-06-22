(CBS Sports) – The 2018 FIFA World Cup continued Friday in Russia.

Brazil Tops Costa Rica, 2-0

Brazil looked headed for another draw in the World Cup group stage until its biggest stars came alive late. Tied 0-0 with Costa Rica in the 90th minute, Brazil scored two goals in added time to win 2-0 on the boots of Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

Coutinho got the winner in the 91st minute, and Neymar got his goal later in stoppage time as the South Americans move to four points in Group F and have a little breathing room with one match to play.

Nigeria Beats Iceland, 2-0

Nigeria has moved into second place in the World Cup’s Group D after beating underdog Iceland 2-0 on Friday thanks to two goals from Ahmed Musa.

The African nation struggled in the first half and was fortunate to not concede, but Musa went on the counter with Victor Moses in the second half to score the winning goal before putting the game away late, placing his team in a great spot while also giving Argentina life.

Switzerland Defeats Serbia, 2-1

Serbia came into Friday’s match against Switzerland needing a win to clinch a berth in the Round of 16, and for most of the match, it looked like that was exactly what would happen.

But in the end, the Swiss proved too much to handle, as Switzerland came away with a 2-1 victory that puts them in great position to advance out of Group E.

