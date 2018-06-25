MOSCOW (CBS Sports) — Portugal nearly lost to Iran in their third group stage match at the World Cup, but the Euro 2016 champions held on for a 1-1 draw to finish second in Group B, knocking out their opponent in the process.

Ricardo Quaresma scored a gorgeous three-toe curler in the first half, Cristiano Ronaldo had a penalty kick saved and Iran made a penalty of its own before nearly winning the match at the end. Had Iran not scored a late penalty, Portugal would have moved on as the group winner and faced Russia in the round of 16, but will instead get Group A winners Uruguay.

In a match that was more competitive than most thought it would be, Portugal once again failed to impress, but got the result it needed. The team controlled possession but was shaky late, as Karim Ansarifad missed a golden chance from inside the box to win it.

Saudi Arabia Sends Egypt Home With Late Goal, 2-1

Saudi Arabia scored a late goal to beat Egypt 2-1 on Monday at the World Cup, preventing the African nation from winning its first ever match at the tournament. It was a goal in the 95th minute from Salem Al-Dawsari that led the team to victory, as Egypt has two draws and five losses in the history of the cup

Mohamed Salah got his second World Cup goal in the 22th minute to give his team the 1-0 lead, but the Pharaohs let it slip away.

Then Saudi Arabia got two penalty kicks, missing one, to draw level. The miss saw the oldest player in World Cup history, Essam El-Hadary, make a fantastic save.

Tough tournament for Egypt losing all three, while Saudi Arabia salvages a little something. Both were eliminated from the competition after the second matchday, with only pride on the line.

Uruguay Takes Group A After Win Over Russia, 3-0

Group A at the 2018 FIFA World Cup belongs to Uruguay. The South Americans, behind a winning free-kick goal from Luis Suarez, pounded Russia 3-0 to win the group with nine out of nine possible points. The host nation finishes second with six points. Suarez scored in the first half, Diego Laxalt scored shortly after and Edinson Cavani put it away in the 90th minute for the three vital points.

Then, with Russia going down to 10 men after a red card to Igor Smolnikov, Laxalt got a fortunate deflection for the 2-0 lead later in the first half for the tournament’s sixth own goal, which matches a record for most own goals in a World Cup.

Cavani’s tap-in at the death completed the dominant scoreline, but it may not be all that bad for Russia. The host nation is likely to play Spain or Portugal in the round of 16, but by finishing second it could potentially avoid teams like Germany, Brazil, Belgium and other big names by going on the opposite side of the bracket. That’s if things work out in its favor, but regardless Russia should be happy to move on and to have an opportunity to watch the film from this one and try to improve.

Spain Wins Group B Despite Draw With Morocco, 2-2

Spain once again struggled to impress at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, but it did just enough to win Group A. The Europeans drew Morocco 2-2 on Monday, but Portugal’s late 1-1 draw to Iran gave Fernando Hierro’s team the tiebreaker edge based on goals scored to finish in first. The result means Spain will now face host Russia in the round of 16 on Sunday.

Spain had 16 shots, but just four on frame, failing to create quality chances in the final third and gave Morocco a chance to steal it. And it was the African nation which got this one going.

Morocco delivered the first punch, scoring on a counter 14 minutes in thanks to Khalid Boutaib, who took advantage of Spain’s lapse at the back with a great run and finish between Devid De Gea’s legs.

But just moments later, Spain showed what it can do in attack, working some lovely balls in the box to set up Isco for the equalizer.

In the 81st minute, with both teams having chances, Youssef En Nesyri headed home from a corner for the late lead.

A win for Morocco was not meant to be. Iago Aspas had his cheeky goal confirmed by video assistant referee to guarantee a 2-2 draw in the 91st minute.

it was a heart-pumping game that could have been a disaster for Spain.