By Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

You’ll notice more clouds overhead this afternoon, but nothing to fret about unless you’re west of the city where some showers are possible. It will be another below normal day, as well, with temps only climbing into the mid and upper 70s.

Showers will push in tonight with the best chance overnight. Don’t expect a big cool down either as temps will only fall to around 70°.

We’re telling a more unsettled story tomorrow with showers and isolated thunderstorms expected. It will be even warmer and muggy, too, with highs in the mid 80s or so.

By Friday though, the sun’s back, and we’re talking heat!

