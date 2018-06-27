NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – All eight men arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx have now been arraigned on charges of murder, manslaughter and gang assault.

The six men arrested over the weekend in Paterson, New Jersey were brought back to the 48th Precinct in the Bronx on Wednesday, then appeared in Bronx criminal court.

Kevin Alvarez, 19, Elvin Garcia, 23, Jose Muniz, 21, Jose Tavarez, 21, Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 24, Daniel Fernandez, 21, Manuel Rivera, 18, and Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, face a slew of charges. Alvarez was arraigned Monday, while Garcia was arraigned Wednesday morning.

“I’d ask the public reserve judgement. There’s a large investigation underway. And while there’s a lot known, there’s also a lot that’s not known and yet to come,” said Edward Sapone, defense attorney for Muniz.

The suspects are all alleged members of the Trinitarios gang.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was stabbed in the neck one week ago at a deli on Bathgate Avenue and East 183rd Street in the Belmont section.

More: ‘He Wanted To Save People’: Funeral Held For Teen Stabbed To Death In The Bronx

Some say the area is plagued with gang violence.

“We need more police presence here in this side of the community,” said Rev. Carlos Baez.

Baez is a clergy liaison to the 48th Precinct. He says the Arthur Avenue area has more police patrolling than the Belmont section.

“I am not saying that they’re doing a bad job. It’s just that they are short staffed in the police department,” he said.

“I think they can do a whole lot better, because since the beginning of the year, it has been nothing but gun violence,” said resident Ivette Gonzalez.

Others disagree.

“I feel safe. There’s a lot of cops around,” resident Carmen Rents said.

“There are more boots on the ground there. I said it the other day, the world is going to get very small for the Trinitarios very soon,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said.