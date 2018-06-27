LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) – Big Brother is back tonight with a new season! The pop-culture phenomenon celebrates its landmark 20th season.

Besides a new cast, the house has an all new look too.

We got inside for a sneak peek at the Houseguests’ high tech and interactive new digs.

This summer, 16 fresh faces will make their way into the Big Brother house. The house itself has been revamped to resemble the fun, colorful, and creative interactive spaces on tech campuses in Silicon Valley.

That means fans can expect a 22-foot rock wall smack in the middle of the living room.

There’s an all-new game room, emoji pillows, and a lounge area with 14,276 separate plastic pegs on a display big enough to press your entire body into. Even sliding walls that let the separate bedrooms expand into one big communal space.

From a former undercover cop to a college student, a pro-football player to a welder, Houseguests from all walks of life will become roommates and rivals.

You can watch the two-hour Season 20 premiere of Big Brother Wednesday night at 8 p.m. right here on CBS 2.