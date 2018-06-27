Filed Under:Homeland Security, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal investigators say they’ve made the first major bust involving people selling illegal goods on the dark web.

As part of Operation Dark Gold, homeland security investigators and other members of law enforcement arrested 40 illicit vendors, 12 of them from the New York area.

Investigators Announce First Major Dark Web Bust

Money recovered from the operation. (credit: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

The undercover investigation reportedly uncovered $20 million in cash and cryptocurrency, more than 100 firearms, and a grenade launcher.

Police say they also recovered drugs and 15 pill presses used to create synthetic opioids.

