FAIR LAWN, N.J (CBSNewYork/AP) – New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins’ brother has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a man found inside the NFL player’s New Jersey home.

William Jenkins, 34, was arrested in Ontario County, New York.

Police said he’s responsible for the death of family friend and music producer Roosevelt Rene.

Rene, known as “Trypps Beatz,” was found dead Tuesday morning in Fair Lawn. His cause of death is not yet known.

Neighbors said they didn’t remember seeing him before.

“I don’t think any of the neighbors ever saw him really. We saw people going in and out of cars, coming in and out of the backyard, but nothing where we would pinpoint who they were, not at all,” one person said.

William Jenkins was arrested on drug charges in 2006 and again in 201, according to New York state department of corrections records. He was paroled from prison in July 2016.

Police said Janoris Jenkins has been in Florida since early this month.

He is entering his third season with the Giants. The 29-year-old signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the team in 2016 and had an outstanding first season when he was selected to be a starter in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

His second season did not go as well. The veteran was suspended for a game for violating team rules in late October and eventually had his season end in late November by an ankle injury that required surgery.

He has intercepted 16 passes in six seasons and scored nine touchdowns.

Janoris Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams.

