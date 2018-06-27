LOS ANGELES (CBS Local) – Joe Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family that includes music icons Michael and Janet Jackson, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed his death Wednesday, quoting a family source who said Jackson was in a Las Vegas hospital last week, where family members gathered to say their goodbyes.

Jackson died about 3:30 a.m. at a Los Angeles-area hospital, according to reports.

He reportedly battled a variety of illnesses in recent years, including suffering two strokes and three heart attacks in 2015.

Jackson was born in Fountain Hill, Arkansas in 1928. His family eventually settled in Indiana, where he pursued a boxing career. After marrying his wife Katherine in 1949, the couple bought a home in Gary and had 10 children together.

He gave up boxing and started a blues band. The group broke up after it couldn’t get a record deal, and Jackson transferred his dream to make it bit in music onto his kids, who went on to become some of the biggest pop stars in the world.

The Jackson 5, formed in 1964, was originally comprised of sons Jackie, Tito and Jermaine. Younger brothers Marlon and Michael joined the group later.

Jackson had a tumultuous relationship with his children. Several of them accused him of physical and emotional abuse.

He was by his son Michael’s side during the late pop star’s child molestation trial, but when the singer died of a drug overdose in 2009, Jackson was cut out of his will.

In a 2013 interview, the patriarch said he didn’t regret being hard on his kids.

“I’m glad I was tough on them, because look at what I came out with. I came out with kids that people loved all over the world,” he said.

Jackson’s grandson, Taj, paid tribute to him on social media, saying, “Thank you Grandpa for the amazing strength, determination and pride you showed this family. The Jackson legacy would not exist without you.”