NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NJ TRANSIT trains are back on schedule after riders faced delays for hours during the morning rush Wednesday due to a disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

At one point, there were delays of up to 45 minutes in and out of Penn Station in New York after the train became disabled with no power in the South Tube around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

About 900 passengers were on board the train at the time and no one was hurt. A rescue train arrived shortly before 9 a.m. and by about 11 a.m., trains were back to operating on or close to schedule with residual delays.

NJ Transit trains are operating on or close to schedule in and out of Penn Station New York, with residual delays to trains already enroute following an earlier disabled NJ Transit train in one of the Hudson River tunnels. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 27, 2018

For more information, click here.