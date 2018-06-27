POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Point Pleasant Beach are warning residents about a potential “unsanctioned” beach party that could result in a large crowd on Friday.
A message Tuesday from Chief Joseph Michigan on the department’s Facebook page says police are “aware of an advertisement promoting a ‘Beach Party’ in Point Pleasant Beach on Friday, June 29, 2018 from 12pm-9pm.”
“Based on a similar advertisement and an incident that occurred in Seaside Heights/Seaside Park over Father’s Day weekend, it is possible we may see a large crowd for this unsanctioned event,” the post said.
Police said there was no specific location for the event, but that they are closely monitoring with the help from local, county and state agencies.
They said residents and visitors should expect to see “a very high presence of law enforcement” on Friday.
Due to this, “Show up and Dance” has been canceled. There are 15 Dance companies that have been rehearsing for weeks to prepare and now are left with nothing. Hotels have been booked, parents have taken off from work and now what? The people who were attempting to host this “unsanctioned” event owe many, many people an apology. Our kids, who have strong work ethics and the desire to do something positive for the community of Point Pleasant and the surrounding towns have been totally let down. Shame on you for this. Once again, the arts have been pushed aside. The irresponsible behavior of some has destroyed the hopes and dreams of others. Thank you so much. Ignorance is not bliss.