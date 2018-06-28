Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Giorgio Panetta

Hello Hello!

nu tu skycast 3d today2 6/28 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Today is looking to be a wet one. Those showers and thunderstorms started to move in last night and will stick around throughout the afternoon. Most of the rain will accumulate north, some areas receiving up 2 inches according to some models. Totals down south are looking to stay between three and four tenths of a inch.

jl beach and mountain 2 day3 6/28 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Temperatures will also rise a bit from yesterday resulting in high humidity and stickiness. Today’s high: 80-84° The rain will clear out by Friday and this weekend will be sizzling hot!

nu tu 7day auto14 6/28 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It sounds like a beach weekend to me. Don’t forget the sunscreen!

Bree & G

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch