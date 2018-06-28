NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman is under arrest accused of dragging her mother with her car.

Police say 25-year-old Shaquay Minter of Massapequa was arguing with her mother Wednesday in the driveway when her mother tried to remove her purse from the car.

Minter allegedly backed up and dragged her, possibly running her over.

The 42-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with multiple injuries.

Minter is charged with assault and criminal contempt. She’ll be in court Thursday.