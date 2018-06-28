NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With temperatures expected to be in the 90s this weekend, boaters will head to the open water – and so will New Jersey State Police to keep people safe and spot suspicious activity.

CBS2’s Meg Baker went out on patrol with the members of Operation Dry Dock. The operation is reminding boaters not to drink and drive and obey the rules of the water.

In one routine stop, Sgt. Jonathan Fritz asked to see a charter boat captain’s license and registration, checked the coolers on board, and confirmed safety protocols such as life vests.

The Rachel Rose passed inspection and sailed off to enjoy a day of fishing.

The dangers can come upon boat pilots quickly – especially around the Statue of Liberty – during the summer months with recreational boaters, tourists, and ferries all sharing the water.

“This is a very dangerous area the Hudson,” said Sgt. Jorge Puhlovsky of the Marine Services bureau. “A lot of ferries boats high speed tonnage vessels that go through all the time. (You) gotta have your wits about you and a head on swivel.”

“This ferry engaging upon us, our area creating good size wake,” Sgt. Fritz explained. “If not paying attention, for whatever factors including alcohol, could cause an accident.”

Since Sept 11th, the Marine Services Bureau has drastically changed and now works hand-in-hand with Homeland Security to protect those on land as well.

“We make up a small component (of) larger collaborative efforts out here,” said Fritz.

The team heads out on water to make sure nothing suspicious is going on in critical areas including exclusion zones, bridges, and tunnels. At these spots, law enforcement steps in to move picture takers away from the area.

The idea is that their constant presence near soft targets like the Staten Island ferry and downtown Manhattan will deter a waterborne attack.