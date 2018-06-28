MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An advisory has been issued against bathing at 14 North Shore beaches.

The Nassau County Department of Health said the advisory is due to heavy rainfall. It is effective starting Thursday.

Full list of affected beaches:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville Creek Club – Lattingtown Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow Morgan Sound – Glen Cove North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove Ransom Beach – Bayville Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff Soundside Beach – Bayville Stehli Beach – Bayville Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

In addition, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice due to elevated bacteria levels.

The advisory is issued as a precaution for beaches that could experience stormwater runoff. That can impact water quality by elevating bacteria levels.