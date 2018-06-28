(CBSNewYork) — FBI director Christopher Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein testified before the House Judiciary Committee about the 2016 presidential election Thursday.

The hearing specifically focused on a report on the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Committee republicans are furious over how slowly they say the Justice Department is complying with house subpoenas in the case.

In his opening statement, Rosenstein defended the department, saying the FBI is making unprecedented disclosures, gone through more than a million documents and that most requests have been fulfilled.