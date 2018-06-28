(CBSNewYork) — Day 14 at the 2018 World Cup brought us a shocker, another crazy matchup in the round of 16 and much, much more. Here’s your full recap:

Sweden Tops Mexico, 3-0

Mexico lost to Sweden 3-0 on Wednesday in its final group stage match, but thanks to Germany’s shocking loss to South Korea, El Tri is through to the round of 16 as the second-place team in Group F. It what was a frantic, hectic and truly unbelievable two hours as it went from Mexico and Germany expected to advance to heartbreak for the Germans. Mexico lived out an intense final half an hour, with Germany going forward with everything it had, but a late goal from South Korea clinched a shocking upset to let Mexico go through. Had Germany won 1-0, Mexico would have been out.

It was a poor showing from Mexico, but it was enough. Sweden, on the other hand, had its best showing of the cup. Mexico had 20 shots but only three on frame as they back into the knockout stage. Next up, Mexico could be facing Brazil in the round of 16 if the South Americans win Group E.

South Korea Beats Germany, 2-0

The reigning 2014 champions Germany won’t be featured in the second round of the World Cup for the first time ever. The talented side led by Joachim Low, viewed by many as one of the major favorites to win it all, crashed out of the group stage on Wednesday in a humiliating 2-0 loss to South Korea. All the Germans needed was to beat South Korea, considering Mexico had lost to Sweden, but the team couldn’t do it, falling behind and conceding two late goals, including an open-netter.

It’s a stunning result that shocks the soccer world, as a big dog is now out of the fight for the trophy. Germany had 74 percent possession, 28 shots but just six on frame, producing one of the darkest moments in the national team’s history.

Switzerland, Costa Rica Draw, 2-2

For 90 minutes, Switzerland and Costa Rica exchanged scoring opportunities, frisky attacks, and countless missed chances at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in an entertaining back-and-forth match that came down to an 88th minute go-ahead goal, an overturned penalty kick decision, and a stoppage time, game-tying penalty-kick goal that only counted because the ball deflected off the crossbar and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s head before rolling into the net.

Due to what unfolded at Spartak Stadium between Serbia and Brazil, what happened between Switzerland and Costa Rica didn’t ended up mattering much. Switzerland lines up to face Sweden in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Brazil Beats Serbia, 2-0

Brazil has won Group E at the World Cup after defeating Serbia 2-0 on Wednesday in their final group stage match. Paulinho scored the winner in the first half, and Thiago Silva scored in the second to set up a date with Mexico in the round of 16. Serbia had to draw to have a chance to move on, while a win would have secured a spot in the round of 16.

The winning goal from Paulinho came 36 minutes in as the Barcelona midfielder lofted the ball over the goalkeeper with class. Then Silva headed home from a Neymar corner kick to make it 2-0, ending any chance Serbia had of moving on. Now, this means Brazil will face Mexico, and they are on the same side of the tournament bracket as Uruguay, Portugal, France and Argentina. Switzerland finished second in the group as a result, and they’ll take on Sweden.

