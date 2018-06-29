By Justin Lewis

Meterologist

Our temps are on the upswing this afternoon as we make a run for the 90° mark. Thankfully, the humidity will be down a notch, so it won’t feel quite as muggy as it did yesterday. Enjoy!

Moonlit skies and balmy conditions will make for a rather pleasant night. We’ll see 60s in the suburbs, but in the city, we’re only expecting temps to fall into the 70s.

Hot sunshine will sum up your Saturday as we make a run for 94°. And the humidity will start to make a comeback, so it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

By Sunday, it looks like it will start to get extreme around here as our temps soar into the mid and upper 90s! Even worse, the humidity will be through the roof, so it will feel more like 100-105°.

Stay cool this weekend!