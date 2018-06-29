NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new development in cataract surgery may make this vision-saving surgery safer.

Thanks to a tiny wire loop – that was partly developed by eye doctors in New York City – surgeons have cut down the swelling and inflammation usually associated with the procedure.

Helen Polynsky needed surgery for cataracts, a clouding of the lens of the eye which can affect vision. The condition is mostly related to aging. “I couldn’t see anything that was happening on the stage, just some silhouettes,” Polynsky, an avid theater goer said.

Polynsky’s doctor, Kira Manusis, of New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai used the new handheld device called the “MiLoop” to treat her right eye.

“Generally we take out the cataract and break it up in the eye using either ultrasound energy, laser energy, and both of those modalities deliver energy into the eye,” Dr. Manusis explained. “MiLoop can do the same thing, but without delivering that energy.”

Dr. Manusis says the new technology allows patients to recover faster from eye surgery. Polynsky had some discomfort right after the procedure, but says she could see perfectly within a day.