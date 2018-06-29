TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders are still working on resolving budget differences ahead of a looming deadline.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said that he, Senate President Steve Sweeney and others would be meeting Friday. Lawmakers met at Murphy’s office Thursday for more than two hours.

“We’re not taking anything off the table,” Murphy said at Gregory Elementary School in Trenton Thursday. “I’m prepared to fight and go down with the ship.”

The biggest disagreement has been over how to pay for a nearly $37 billion state budget. Murphy is seeking a hike on taxes on people earning more than $1 million. Sweeney and Coughlin have instead called for raising taxes on high-earning businesses.

Murphy and lawmakers have shuttled offers back and forth this week, but so far have not announced a deal. They face a midnight Saturday deadline to enact a balanced budget or face a state government shutdown.

