NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York City Police Foundation announced a scholarship to honor 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, who was fatally stabbed in an alleged gang attack on June 20 in Belmont.

The scholarship will provide two NYPD Explorer high school graduates up to $5,000 each in tuition reimbursement.

Police Explorers is a program for young people interested in a career in law enforcement. Guzman-Feliz was an NYPD Explorer.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the scholarship “will help more young New Yorkers learn about law enforcement and public service,” and ensure that Lesandro’s legacy will never be forgotten.

The first scholarship recipient will be announced in August.

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.