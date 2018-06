ARLINGTON, Tx. (CBSNewYork) — An unusual day on the job for a police officer in Texas.

Two citizens had to lift an officer out of manhole after he went down a drainage ditch to rescue a goat.

The Arlington Police Department posted photos of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Police say the officer responded to a call of two goats on the loose.

Only one of the animals was caught and put in the back of the officer’s squad car. It’s unclear where the goats came from.