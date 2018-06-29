NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A record-setting 46.9 million Americans are expected to hit the roads, rails and sky for the Fourth of July holiday.

That’s the highest number since AAA started tracking those numbers almost 20 years ago. AAA says the vast majority, nearly 40 million, will be traveling by car, a 5.3% increase from last year.

Travel experts say to expect the busiest day of travel to be Tuesday afternoon as many leave work early ahead of the holiday Wednesday.

If you are driving, gas prices are lower than what many saw during Memorial Day this year. The national average is $2.84 a gallon, which is 60 cents less than last year.

For those traveling by plane, Friday is supposed to be the busiest day so experts say to allow some extra time to get through security.