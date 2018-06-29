ROCKAWAY (CBSNewYork) – Beneath the busted out windows and graffiti-covered walls of a former train garage sits 1,500 stainless steel spheres; this is Narcissus Garden.

The display was created by celebrated artist Yayoi Kusama. Kusama’s team planted the art installation at Fort Tilden as part of the Gateway National Recreation Area’s “Rockaway! 2018” project.

“I love her and she’s one of my favorite artists,” Pari Ehsan told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

This is the third iteration of the free public art show. It started after Super Storm Sandy devastated the Rockaways.

“Thousands will come check out the artwork, our open spaces, our parks, patronize our local businesses, and be part of Rockaways continued resilience,” Alex Zablocki, executive director of the Jamaica Bay Rockaway Parks Conservancy said.

“Rockaway! 2018” opens Sunday. You can visit the exhibit through September 3.