Ryan Mayer

The New York Giants selected running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in April’s draft and that high draft slot comes with a nice chunk of change. However, Barkley doesn’t plan on spending any of that money when he signs his first contract. Instead, he told reporters on the red carpet of CC Sabathia’s Celebrity Softball Game on Thursday night that he’s planning to invest and live off endorsement deals.

“Once I realized when I declared for the NFL draft and kind of realized where I was going to be drafted, that was something I was like, ‘You know what? Kind of want to follow the Marshawn Lynch method. I don’t want to touch that. I want to invest it, put it in the right peoples’ hands and learn as I continue to make investments. And just live off the endorsement deals.”

ESPN reporter Jordan Ranaan reported that Barkley has already bought his family a 3,400 square-foot home in Whitehall, Pennsylvania with the money that he’s already earned from endorsement deals that he has with Panini America, Nike and Pepsi. He told Ranaan that buying his mom a home is something that he’s been dreaming about and saying he would do since he was a young kid. It’s not the last purchase that he’s planning to make for his family either.

Barkley also told Ranaan that he wants to set an example for future athletes of how to be able to take care of your family, while still being smart with the money earned. The former Penn State running back hasn’t signed his rookie deal with the team yet, but when he does, it will likely be in the neighborhood of $31 million fully guaranteed with a signing bonus north of $20 million according to NJ.com.