CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Another school bus accident in New Jersey injured more than a dozen children Friday.

A bus carrying 24 children and adults overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill. Police say 16 students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The children ranged in age from nine to 15-years-old.

The children were from the Boys and Girls Club of Plainfield and were heading to the Camden Aquarium when the accident occurred. The bus driver reportedly told police that the vehicle’s brakes locked up, causing him to lose control and veer off the turnpike.

In May, a teacher and student were killed when a school bus and dump truck collided on Route 80. That fatal accident has sparked new calls for legislation on school bus safety and bus driver oversight.