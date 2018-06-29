NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday marks the end of the line for Toys “R” Us.

After thrilling generations of children, the shelves at Toys “R” Us stores across the country are now bare. In March the chain said it was going out of business, announcing plans to shut down its seven hundred stores.

Loyal customers are taking the news hard. “It’s something that I grew up with. And to see it now empty, it’s sad. It’s heartbreaking,” said one shopper Dawn Baker.

“I got my grandson and my granddaughter the last of their Toys “R” Us toys,” said another shopper Lakesh Hill.

The final 200 remaining stores are now selling off what’s left before closing their doors for the final time Friday night.

Share your favorite Toys “R” Us memories over on our Instagram page, @CBSNewYork.