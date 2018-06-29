NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Parts of the Tri-State Area are bracing for a possible heat wave, as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s this weekend.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock caught up with people enjoying the warm weather Friday at Riis Park in Queens.

“Weather is beautiful today, couldn’t be better,” one man said.

It’s just the start of this sizzling stretch, meaning even more people will be clamoring to stake their claim on a sandy square along the shore.

Getting there posed its challenges though.

“It was very stressful, because of all the traffic,” said another man.

A dip into the deep blue seemed like a perfect way to unwind and cool down. If you prefer the salty taste of sweat to that of the Atlantic, how about some ladder ball?

“You want it to be warm while you’re at the beach, but you don’t want it to be brutal,” one man said.

Some siblings said they like it hot.

“It’s better than being in the winter, it’s like cold,” said the brother.

They said they’re happy to have about five days of this weather.

“We can go to the beach everyday,” the sister said.

The director the New York State Office for the Aging said Friday the hot weather can be particularly dangerous for older adults, especially those who live alone, are low-income or have chronic health conditions.

The state recommends staying inside in air-conditioned buildings and avoiding strenuous activity to decrease the risk of heat-related illness. Other tips include drinking lots of water and eating meals that don’t require a stove or oven to prepare.

Officials also encourage people to ensure pets have enough food and water.

