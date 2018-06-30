NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect they’re searching for in a chain-reaction crash in Harlem.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a 27-year-old man left a 2018 Dodge Charger unattended with the keys in the ignition in front of the Rangel Houses on Harlem River Driver. Police said the suspect got into the car and sped off.

The Dodge collided with two vehicles at West 129th Street and Eighth Avenue, then with five other vehicles at West 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.

Police said the suspect fled on foot into the 125th Street subway station.

At least seven people were taken to Harlem hospital, where they were treated and released for neck and back pain.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 20s, six feet tall, 150 pounds, wearing no shirt and patterned pants.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.