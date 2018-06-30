NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl on a subway platform in Queens.

Police say it happened inside the J and Z train subway station at 75th Street and Elderts Lane in Woodhaven on June 14.

The man flashed the girl before running out of the station and heading west on Jamaica Avenue, according to police. He’s described as an approximately 5’5″, 160 pound light-skinned male in his 30s last seen wearing black sneakers, grey shorts, a blue t-shirt, and a black hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.