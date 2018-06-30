NEW YORK (CBS Sports) – Mets farmhand Tim Tebow is easily the most famous player in Double-A, and now he’s an All-Star.

It was announced Friday that Tebow had made the All-Star Game for the Eastern League, which is one of three Double-A leagues, along with the Southern League and the Texas League. Tebow is currently playing for the Bimghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate).

Tebow’s overall line isn’t overwhelming. He’s hitting .261/.335/.398 with the league average being .251/.325/.389. So he’s slightly above average on the season. He has, however, been on fire of late. In his last 21 games, Tebow is hitting .323/.353/.462. In his last 10? .406/.424/.625 with nine RBI.

On the season, Tebow has 12 doubles, one triple, five homers, 30 RBI and 26 runs in 236 plate appearances.

Overall, he’s having a good season. Just having a “good” season in Double-A normally wouldn’t be clearing the way for an eventual MLB appearance, but let’s be real here. The Mets aren’t going anywhere and with rosters expanding in September, he’ll put some extra butts in the Citi Field seats.

For now, it’s “Tim Tebow, Eastern League All-Star.” Come September, the smart money is on “Tim Tebow, Major League Baseball player.”