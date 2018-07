NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was critically hurt when a tree fell onto his van in Brooklyn.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on the Belt Parkway near the 92nd Street exit.

The 32-year-old victim was driving a Dodge Caravan when the tree came crashing down onto his vehicle.

Police said the tree impaled the man in the abdomen. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition.

